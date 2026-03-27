RIAA Diamond-certified rap icon Fetty Wap has officially returned with his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Zavier. The 17-track project, available now on all streaming platforms, marks a significant stylistic evolution for the New Jersey artist, moving beyond his global moniker to introduce the man behind the music.

The album is led by the single White Roses, which features a jazz-infused sound characterized by steady bass and vocal syncopations. Adding a personal touch, the track includes background vocals from Fetty’s sisters, Divinity and Ymanie. An official music video for the single, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Esteves, premiered alongside the album release.

Zavier explores the rapper’s arduous life journey and complex emotional landscape. The project is rich with collaborations, featuring an impressive lineup including Wiz Khalifa, Max B, G Herbo, and Monty. From the reflective Real Ones with Albee Al and Harrd Luck to the anthemic I Remember/Dear Zavier, the album showcases a more mature, resilient version of the artist.

“I want fans to hear the evolution,” Fetty shared regarding the release. “It’s still Fetty, but it’s a version that’s been through life and came back stronger.” By using his family name for the title, the two-time Grammy nominee invites listeners into an expanded world of creativity and raw honesty.