Juvenile has released his new album Boiling Point, marking his first solo project in a decade and a major return for the New Orleans icon.

The album features a wide range of collaborators, including Mannie Fresh, Birdman, B.G., DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Jacquees, Trombone Shorty, Dee-1, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The project builds on Juvenile’s legacy as a founding voice of Southern rap and a key figure in Cash Money Records.

Alongside the release, Juvenile announced the Boiling Point Tour, kicking off April 2 in Birmingham, Alabama, and spanning more than 60 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The album also includes the remix of “B.B.B.” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.