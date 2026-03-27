Legal filings have revealed a secret 2023 settlement between Kim Kardashian and Ray J intended to permanently silence discussions regarding their infamous sex tape. The “Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual General Release” was executed by Kim, Kris Jenner, Ray J, and his mother, Sonja Norwood.

The agreement aimed to resolve all past and future claims concerning the tape, including a non-disparagement clause protecting the reputations of all parties. TMZ notes Ray J alleges he was paid $6 million to sign the deal, which also shielded Hulu and Disney from liability.

However, the peace was short-lived. Ray J has countersued Kardashian and Jenner, claiming they breached the contract just one month after signing by discussing the tape on their reality series, The Kardashians. This disclosure surfaced during an ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Kim and Kris against Ray J over claims of federal investigations. Ray J maintains the duo has spent decades peddling a false narrative about the tape’s release.