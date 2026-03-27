The 305 is heating up as BET officially announced the midseason premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 7. The hit series returns Wednesday, April 8, at 8 PM ET/PT, promising a second half defined by buried secrets and burning bridges.

This season, Michael Blackson finds himself in a tailspin after his relationship with Nadia goes public, leading his fiancee, Mz. Rada Darling, to exit. As he navigates legal drama and a social media war, a new assistant named Heaven arrives with a hidden agenda.

Meanwhile, Afro-Latina icon Amara La Negra attempts a fresh start through community work, but spiritual warfare and health scares involving Mami Ana threaten her peace. Trina, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Da Baddest Bitch, looks toward a future as a movie mogul. Her ambitions require a tense reunion with former manager Jullian Boothe, all while her husband, Swurv, protects her empire from escalating feuds.

The “Mayor of the 305,” Trick Daddy, balances his new kitchenware line with a whirlwind romance involving Larissa, orchestrated by his estranged wife, Joy Young. Elsewhere, Shay Johnson faces confrontations with Trina and Amara, while Kent Jones and Asian Goddess Cat expand their unconventional empire. With newcomers like Pinkydoll and Chyng Diamond shaking up the scene, the midseason premiere ensures that no relationship in Miami is safe.