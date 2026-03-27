Atlanta rapper OJ Da Juiceman is at the center of a growing legal and medical concern following what his team describes as a serious health episode while in custody tied to his recent arrest.

According to his management, the rapper, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, suffered a medical emergency on March 21 while being held and required immediate treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His team did not hold back in addressing the situation, stating that his condition should never have escalated to that point.

“While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes and required emergency treatment,” his representatives said. “His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way.”

The incident follows OJ Da Juiceman’s March 15 arrest by Georgia State Patrol, where he was hit with 10 charges after a trooper alleged that a driver in a Nissan Altima pointed a handgun at him multiple times while driving on an Atlanta highway.

However, the case has quickly become more complex. A sworn affidavit from a woman claims that while OJ rented the vehicle, she allowed another individual to use it, and to her knowledge, the rapper was not behind the wheel during the alleged incident.

His management maintains that the accusations do not align with his character and claims authorities are aware of who may have actually committed the offense, yet continue to pursue charges against him. They also point to the real world impact of the arrest, citing missed performances and disruptions surrounding the release of his latest project, R&B Juice 2, alongside Chester and Zaytoven.

As the situation unfolds,Kim Osorio, veteran journalist and author of forthcoming book The People vs. Hip Hop: A Musical Movement On Trial offered perspective on both the legal and human sides of the case, urging caution in how early narratives are formed.

“Too many times, we hear these one sided stories of artists arrested that usually come from the law enforcement side, so we should be mindful that there’s a narrative at play when it comes to the accused,” Osorio explained. “Without knowing all the details or what evidence they are stacking against him, it’s hard to say what truly occurred.”

She also addressed the medical concerns tied to the situation, noting, “One thing we know is that it’s highly likely you are not getting the best medical treatment while in custody, so it’s unfortunate that OJ is suffering from a medical emergency.”

On the legal front, Osorio pointed out that the case could hinge on key details still not fully public.

“This could easily be a case of mistaken identity if they are running the plates and all they have is that he rented the car,” she said. “We do not know what other evidence they have yet. We do, however, know it’s reasonable that someone else could drive a car that you rent.”

With questions surrounding both the arrest and OJ’s condition while in custody, the situation remains fluid. His team has made it clear that if the matter is not resolved, they are prepared to pursue aggressive legal action moving forward.

As of now, authorities have not publicly responded to those claims, and the case continues to develop.