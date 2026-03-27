The excitement surrounding the World Baseball Classic (WBC) has always been more than just a tournament; it is a preview of the greatness that defines the Major League Baseball (MLB) season. As Opening Day 2026 has officially passed, the stars who donned the Puerto Rican jersey are now tasked with leading their respective big-league clubs.

The roster assembled for this cycle was a mix of seasoned veterans and rising talent, curated to maintain the island’s reputation as a perennial powerhouse. Here is a look at the key figures who transitioned from the high-stakes energy of the WBC to the marathon of the MLB regular season.

Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) Coming off a spring where he carefully managed his workload following offseason surgery, Lindor remains the spiritual and tactical leader for the Mets. His performance in the WBC served as a vital tune-up, proving that his glove remains gold-caliber and his bat is ready to anchor a hungry New York lineup. As the season unfolds, Lindor’s ability to stabilize the middle of the diamond will be the barometer for the Mets’ success in a crowded NL East.

Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa (Houston Astros) After a “homecoming” trade saw him return to the Astros in late 2025, Correa entered the 2026 season as a cornerstone of Houston’s infield. Despite a brief scare with neck discomfort during the spring, Correa’s presence in the WBC lineup showcased his trademark clutch hitting. Now that Opening Day has passed, he is back at shortstop in Houston, providing the veteran leadership and defensive range necessary for another deep October run.

Edwin Díaz (Los Angeles Dodgers) Following a highly publicized free agency period where he was the most coveted reliever on the market, “Sugar” Díaz has found a new home with the Dodgers. His performance in the WBC, particularly his ability to secure high-leverage wins, signaled that he is back to his most dominant form. In Los Angeles, he serves as the ultimate insurance policy at the back of the bullpen, bringing his signature trumpet-led entrance to the West Coast.

José Berríos (Toronto Blue Jays) Berríos entered the 2026 season with a heavy burden after an insurance physical for the WBC revealed a stress fracture in his elbow. While the injury sidelined him for the tournament and the start of the MLB season, his importance to the Blue Jays cannot be overstated. As the most durable starter of the last decade, Toronto is eagerly awaiting his return to the rotation to provide the stability they need to compete in the AL East.

Heliot Ramos (San Francisco Giants) Ramos has transitioned from a top prospect to a primary producer for the Giants. His inclusion in the Puerto Rico roster was a nod to his evolution as a power-hitting outfielder. Now that the MLB season is underway, San Francisco is leaning on his burgeoning power to help them climb the NL West standings.

Darell Hernáiz (Oakland Athletics) After his heroics in the WBC, Hernáiz has returned to an Athletics squad that views him as a future face of the franchise. His walk-off home run during the tournament wasn’t just a highlight; it was a graduation ceremony. In the early stages of this MLB season, he is seeing regular time in the infield, proving that the poise he showed on the international stage translates perfectly to the big leagues.

Read The Source’s first-hand visit to Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic here, and visit Discover Puerto Rico to book your trip to learn more about the island’s culture.