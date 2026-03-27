The Senate reached a unanimous agreement early Friday to fund the Department of Homeland Security, ending a 42-day lapse for several key agencies. Approved at 2:20 a.m. via voice vote, the deal follows a marathon session and intense bipartisan negotiations. According to NBC, President Donald Trump has indicated support for the measure, though its future in the House remains uncertain.

The legislation provides critical funding for the Coast Guard, FEMA, and CISA, and ensures that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers will finally receive back pay. Following weeks without paychecks, TSA call-out rates surged to 11% nationally, with some airports seeing rates exceed 40%. To mitigate these shortages, the administration recently deployed ICE agents to assist with airport security.

A significant point of contention remains as the bill excludes funding for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and specific Customs and Border Protection functions. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Democrats would not provide a “blank check” to these agencies without significant enforcement reforms. Schumer cited recent high-profile incidents as a catalyst for these restrictions, emphasizing that the agreement prioritizes border and port security while holding specific enforcement practices accountable.

While TSA and other DHS employees can expect a return to regular pay cycles, the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement suggests that the legislative battle is far from over.