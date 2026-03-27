Snoop Dogg has released “Stop Counting My Poccets,” the latest single from his upcoming album 10 Til’ Midnight, set to arrive April 10.

The track is a brief but hard-hitting G-Funk record that showcases Snoop’s signature West Coast style, blending confident lyricism with laid-back bounce. The song reflects on his success across music, film, and cannabis while delivering a clear message to critics.

Accompanying the release is a cinematic short film directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera. Styled in black and white with red and blue accents, the film pays homage to classic West Coast crime stories and features appearances from artists including Ray Vaughn and G Perico.

10 Til’ Midnight will include collaborations with Swizz Beatz and Pharrell Williams, among others. The project is described as a reflection on growth, ambition, and evolution.