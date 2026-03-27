Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is facing a deeply personal legal battle off the field, filing a lawsuit against his parents over what he claims is the mishandling and diversion of millions of dollars.

According to court filings in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas, Bohm alleges that his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, established multiple LLCs beginning in 2019 under the premise of managing his growing MLB earnings. The lawsuit claims those entities were later used to transfer money from his personal accounts into accounts controlled by his parents, with funds allegedly converted for their own use.

The complaint further states that Bohm was denied full access to financial records and accounts tied to those LLCs, raising red flags once he began closely reviewing his finances. He also alleges that money intended for investments, including real estate ventures, was redirected without his knowledge or approval.

Bohm is seeking at least $3 million in damages, along with full control of the accounts in question and a detailed accounting of where the money went.

Through their attorney, his parents have denied the allegations, maintaining they acted in his best interest and expressing disappointment over the lawsuit.

The 29 year old remains a central piece of the Philadelphia Phillies as he enters the 2026 season, but this case now adds a significant off field development to his story.

Bohm has not publicly commented as the situation continues to unfold.