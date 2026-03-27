The Summer Smash is set to return to the Chicagoland area from June 12 to 14, 2026, following a massive turnout of more than 100,000 fans last year.

Held at SeatGeek Stadium, the festival enters its eighth year as the largest independently owned hip-hop event in the world. Founded by SPKRBX and Lyrical Lemonade, Summer Smash has grown into a major cultural platform for global stars and emerging talent.

Organizers promise a multi-day experience featuring major performances, collaborations, immersive activations, carnival attractions, and expanded food offerings. The event also continues to drive economic impact across the Chicago area.

“Eight years later, we’re still leveling up the festival experience while staying grounded in the city and culture that shaped us,” said cofounder Berto Solorio.

Blind presale tickets go on sale March 27 at noon CT, starting at $335.