A man accused of stealing unreleased material connected to Beyonce has declined a plea agreement and is opting to take his case to trial.

Kelvin Evans appeared in a Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday via video, where he rejected an offer from prosecutors. Addressing the court, Evans said, “I’m ready for trial now.”

The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2025, in Atlanta. Authorities allege Evans broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant. The vehicle was parked on Krog Street at the time.

Investigators say Evans removed two suitcases from the vehicle, which reportedly contained hard drives and other personal items. The break-in occurred while Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue were away briefly. When they returned about an hour later, they discovered the vehicle’s rear window had been smashed and several bags were missing.

Officials reported that the stolen property included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing, and accessories. The hard drives are believed to have held unreleased Beyoncé music, making the case particularly high profile.

Authorities built their case using surveillance footage, fingerprint evidence, and location data tied to electronic devices. In a 911 call later released by police, one of the victims stressed the importance of the missing items, saying the computers contained “really, really important information” connected to a prominent client.

Evans was initially booked into the Fulton County Jail and later released in October 2025 after posting a $20,000 bond.

With the plea deal rejected, the case is now moving forward, with a trial expected as prosecutors continue to pursue the charges.