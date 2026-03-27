Hip-hop fans, get ready to elevate your playlists with “A Time To Be Vicious”, the highly anticipated new album from Tha Vicious. Now on all Platforms, this project is a true testament to high-caliber lyricism and innovative wordplay that will leave you wanting more.

“A Time To Be Vicious features an impressive roster of talented artists, including Serious Gambino, T-Lo Trapnificent, Rico 4rm da rose, Kn$wledge, Zayman, and Renny Rich. This diverse collaboration infuses the album with a blend of styles, making it a standout project in the realms of trap, conscious hip-hop, and club anthems.

The album opens powerfully with *Venom M$B*, setting an electrifying tone for the tracks that follow. With hits like Shh, Moist, Blood Money, No Questions, Bacc Then Freestyle, ICE,

Tropicana, and remixes of both Ice and Blood Money, Tha Vicious showcases his sharpened skills and unique flow, delivering a mix of hard-hitting beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

Known for his influence in the Florida rap scene, Tha Vicious has a rich history of accolades, having collaborated with industry giants such as Bigga Rankin, Mike Smiff, DKE Author, and 808 Mafia. His previous release, A Most Vicious Year 2, marked a significant turning point for Florida rap, and this new album continues to push those boundaries.

With A Time To Be Vicious, Tha Vicious not only cements his status as a leading voice in hip-hop but also ensures that the sounds of South Florida, particularly Broward County, resonate through every track. This album is now available on all major streaming platforms, making it easy for fans to experience the latest in innovative rap music.

Don’t miss your chance to explore A Time To Be Vicious and discover why Tha Vicious is a name to watch in the music industry. Join the movement today and immerse yourself in a new era of rap that blends intensity and introspection—because it’s truly a time to be vicious

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