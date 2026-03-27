Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida, according to local authorities. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident occurred on Beach Road on March 27. Details surrounding Woods’ condition remain unclear.

However, TMZ Sports cited an eyewitness who claimed the golf legend did not appear seriously injured and seemed to be okay following the crash.

Images shared by WPTV showed an overturned SUV on its side alongside a flatbed truck at the scene.

The incident comes as Woods continues recovery from multiple injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last year and recent back surgery. Earlier this week, he competed in the TGL finals as part of his Jupiter Links Golf Club team.