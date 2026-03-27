Rapper Toosii is making an unexpected pivot, trading the recording booth for the football field as he joins the LSU Tigers.

Grainger, 26, has enrolled at Louisiana State University this spring after previously being connected to Sacramento State and Syracuse. Now suited up in jersey No. 89, he is taking part in team activities as he begins his transition into college football.

The move has surprised both his music audience and sports fans. Known for his emotionally driven songs and chart success, Grainger is now stepping into one of the most competitive environments in college athletics.

There had been early talk that he might return to his hometown and play for Syracuse. Instead, he chose LSU, a program that competes in the Southeastern Conference, widely considered one of the toughest leagues in the country.

The adjustment will not be easy. LSU’s system demands a high level of discipline, physical conditioning, and quick adaptation to complex playbooks. Grainger is now working through those challenges as he integrates into team drills.

His goal is ambitious. He hopes to become the first major recording artist to appear in an NCAA Division I football game.

Early practice footage has already drawn attention online, showing him running routes and catching a pass from quarterback Husan Longstreet during spring sessions.

Reactions have been mixed. Some question whether a working artist can meet the demands of college football. Others see it as a bold and rare crossover, bringing together two very different worlds in a way that has not been attempted at this level.