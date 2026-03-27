President Donald Trump confirmed that he used a mail-in ballot in the Florida elections despite being present in Palm Beach. The move comes after his previous public criticism of mail-in voting as a system prone to cheating.

Addressing the decision, the President stated that his role as commander-in-chief necessitated the use of a mail-in ballot. While he has often distinguished between absentee and universal mail-in voting, this specific instance highlights the ongoing national debate over election security and the logistical demands of the presidency during an active election cycle.

“Because I’m president of the United States and because of the fact that I’m president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot.”

Records show Trump’s ballot was received and counted in Palm Beach County, where he is registered to vote. The method of delivery was not disclosed. His participation comes as he has repeatedly described mail-in voting as vulnerable to fraud, referring to it as “mail-in cheating” in recent remarks.

NBC notes Trump has used similar rhetoric to promote election reform efforts, including the proposed SAVE America Act. While he has publicly suggested broader restrictions, the legislation includes exceptions for mail-in voting in cases such as illness, disability, military service, or travel.

A White House spokesperson said Trump’s vote aligns with those exceptions, noting his residence in Palm Beach while primarily living in Washington, D.C. Officials also dismissed criticism surrounding the vote as a “non-story.”

This is not the first time Trump has voted by mail. He also did so in 2020, citing travel constraints while serving in the White House.