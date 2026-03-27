Filmmaker and media executive Tyler Perry is drawing attention online after trying to directly assist airport security workers in Atlanta, only to be blocked by government policy.

Reports indicate Perry sought to provide TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a “significant” financial contribution. The effort came as agents have reportedly gone unpaid since the government shutdown began on Feb. 14.

Despite the gesture, federal guidelines prevented the funds from being accepted. Employees of the TSA are bound by strict ethics rules that prohibit receiving cash or monetary gifts while on duty, particularly at security checkpoints.

Those restrictions are in place to avoid any potential conflicts of interest and to ensure that federal workers maintain impartiality in their roles. As a result, even well-intentioned offers of direct financial help must be declined under current policy.

While the attempted donation could not go through, the move sparked widespread praise across social media, with many highlighting Perry’s continued efforts to support communities during times of need.

This is not the first time Perry has stepped in to assist families facing financial hardship. In 2015, he contributed $1.5 million to organizations in Atlanta to support households affected by interruptions in SNAP benefits during a previous shutdown.

Although regulations stopped this latest effort, the situation has renewed discussion around the financial strain faced by federal workers during shutdown periods and the limitations placed on outside assistance.