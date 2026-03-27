Tyrese and Tank lit up the stage during the latest VERZUZ event, marking a major moment in the platform’s relaunch with Apple Music and Complex.
The longtime collaborators performed fan favorites and their joint track “Prior To You,” while also entertaining viewers with playful banter. Tank jokingly called out Tyrese’s outfit mid-show, leading to a humorous, improvised performance about his turtleneck.
Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance, calling the night a “celebration of R&B” before joining the duo onstage for a performance of “Do What It Do.”
Tyrese also revealed that Ginuwine was scheduled to appear but was unable to attend due to travel issues, preventing a planned TGT reunion moment.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tank performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tank performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Tank and Tyrese perform onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Tank perform onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese (C) onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Complex)