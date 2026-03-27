Tyrese and Tank lit up the stage during the latest VERZUZ event, marking a major moment in the platform’s relaunch with Apple Music and Complex.

The longtime collaborators performed fan favorites and their joint track “Prior To You,” while also entertaining viewers with playful banter. Tank jokingly called out Tyrese’s outfit mid-show, leading to a humorous, improvised performance about his turtleneck.

Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance, calling the night a “celebration of R&B” before joining the duo onstage for a performance of “Do What It Do.”

Tyrese also revealed that Ginuwine was scheduled to appear but was unable to attend due to travel issues, preventing a planned TGT reunion moment.