A woman accused of firing multiple shots at a residence linked to Rihanna in the Los Angeles area has entered a not guilty plea to a series of felony charges, including attempted murder.

The defendant, identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, appeared in court this week to respond to the allegations. Prosecutors claim Ortiz discharged roughly 20 rounds at the outside of the property on March 8 while several individuals were inside.

Authorities stated that those present included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their children, and others. No one was physically harmed, but officials emphasized the severity of the situation, describing it as highly dangerous.

Ortiz now faces multiple charges, including one count of attempted murder, several counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and additional counts tied to firing at an occupied residence. Prosecutors allege she used an AR-15-style rifle during the incident and was later taken into custody with extra ammunition and what they described as a disguise.

During the court proceedings, a judge rejected a motion to lower her bail, which remains set at close to $2 million.

The case will now advance to a preliminary hearing, where a judge will evaluate whether sufficient evidence exists for the matter to move forward to trial.

The incident has intensified concerns surrounding safety in neighborhoods known for housing high-profile figures, as well as broader questions about residential security in Los Angeles.