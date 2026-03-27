Yeat has released his highly anticipated double album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), marking a bold new chapter in his evolving sound.

The project features a diverse lineup of collaborators, including Elton John, Grimes, NBA YoungBoy, Don Toliver, Joji, and Julia Wolf. Spanning multiple genres, the album reflects eight years of Yeat’s artistic growth.

The rollout included a rare interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, viral marketing moments in New York City, and a headline performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong.

Yeat also partnered with Nike to release exclusive album box sets, becoming the first rapper to do so.

ADL is now available via Lyfestyle Corporation, Field Trip, and Capitol Records.