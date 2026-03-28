Photo Credit: Kevin Wong

Cardi B delivered a triumphant hometown moment at Madison Square Garden, closing out two electrifying, sold-out nights on her Little Miss Drama Tour. The performances marked her first time headlining the iconic venue, making the milestone even more meaningful in New York City.

Night one featured a heartfelt surprise as her children, Kulture and Wave, joined her on stage ahead of “Girls Like You.” Across both nights, fans were treated to appearances from Lil’ Kim, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, and Pardison Fontaine.

The tour, which launched in February, delivers a theatrical, high-energy experience with a 37-song setlist, six wardrobe changes, and immersive staging. Highlights include tracks from her latest album, Am I The Drama? alongside fan favorites like “Money,” “Bongos,” and “WAP.”

The project has already produced multiple chart-toppers, including “ErrTime,” which recently hit No. 1 on Urban Mainstream and Rhythmic radio. The Little Miss Drama Tour continues March 28 in Newark before heading to cities across North America.

Photo Credit: Kevin Wong Photo Credit: Kevin Wong Photo Credit: Kevin Wong

‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ UPCOMING DATES:

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Mar 30 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden – SOLD-OUT

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 18 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena – SOLD-OUT