Shaquille O’Neal is shutting down online claims that he sent inappropriate messages to pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, calling the screenshots circulating on social media completely fabricated.

The rumor gained momentum after edited images appeared online, allegedly showing direct messages between O’Neal and Carpenter. The unusual pairing quickly drew attention, with the posts spreading widely across platforms.

Addressing the situation on a recent episode of “The Big Podcast,” O’Neal made it clear he had nothing to do with the messages and questioned their authenticity.

“First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” O’Neal said, referencing his longtime nickname.

During the episode, the Hall of Famer read portions of the supposed messages aloud, highlighting their odd tone and content. One of the most widely shared lines claimed he said he would “keep your farts in a cologne bottle,” a statement that many listeners found implausible.

O’Neal responded with humor but maintained that the screenshots had been manipulated. He stressed that his image and name were used without context and suggested the content was created purely to gain attention online.

“These youngsters are focused on the algorithm and going viral,” he said during the episode, pointing to what he believes is driving the spread of such material.

Carpenter has not issued a public response to the situation.

The episode underscores a broader challenge facing celebrities in the digital era, where edited images and fabricated exchanges can circulate quickly and appear convincing. With the rise of viral culture, false narratives can gain traction before they are verified.

O’Neal, 54, has often taken a light approach when dealing with rumors about his personal life. In this case, he again leaned into humor while firmly denying any involvement.

The fake exchange even portrayed Carpenter as skeptical in the conversation, with one reply reading, “You’re way too famous to be sending messages like that.”

Despite the questionable nature of the claims, the story spread rapidly, fueled by reposts and online commentary before O’Neal publicly addressed it.