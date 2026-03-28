Atlanta rapper T.I. is stepping behind the camera to tell the story of trap music’s beginnings, focusing on the artists and environments that shaped the genre into a global force.

The Grammy-winning artist has teamed up with producer Drumma Boy for a documentary short titled The Birth of Trap Music. The film is scheduled to debut April 25 at the Atlanta Film Festival and will examine how a regional sound grew out of Atlanta’s streets and into one of hip-hop’s most influential movements.

The project centers on the early voices of trap and the conditions that inspired the music. It highlights how artists translated lived experiences into records that connected with audiences far beyond their immediate surroundings. According to the film’s description, the documentary looks at how those early creators turned local narratives into something that resonated worldwide.

For T.I., the story is personal and rooted in firsthand experience. “Look, man, before it was just a pop culture buzzword, the trap was our reality,” T.I. told Variety. “It was survival.”

He described how the era shaped both the tone and urgency of the music. During that time, producers crafted a signature sound built around church influenced melodies, sharp percussion, layered synthesizers, rapid hi-hat patterns, and booming 808 basslines.

“We took the struggle of life beneath the poverty line in the Crack Era,” T.I. said. “We set it over organs, snares, synths, hi-hats and heavy 808s.”

The film also explores how trap music opened doors for perspectives that were often overlooked in mainstream entertainment. By turning everyday hardship into storytelling, the genre carved out space for new voices and reshaped the sound of modern hip-hop.

With its upcoming premiere, The Birth of Trap Music aims to document not just a musical style, but a cultural movement that continues to influence artists and audiences around the world.