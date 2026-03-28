President Donald Trump has signed an emergency executive order aimed at restoring pay for Transportation Security Administration employees, as airport delays reach unprecedented levels during an ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

The order, signed Friday, March 27, directs the Department of Homeland Security to begin issuing payments to roughly 50,000 TSA workers who have gone multiple pay cycles without pay. Officials say compensation could begin as early as Monday, March 30.

To fund the payments, the administration plans to draw from “funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations,” including reportedly unused allocations from last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The emergency move comes after a breakdown in negotiations on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan Senate agreement to fund most of DHS failed to advance after House Republicans rejected the proposal, citing the absence of funding for immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE and Border Patrol.

Despite the order, travel conditions remain strained as the shutdown stretches into its second month. Airports across the country are reporting record wait times, with security lines at major hubs exceeding two to four hours during the busy spring break period.

Staffing shortages have intensified the situation. Since February, nearly 500 TSA officers have resigned, while daily call-out rates have surged, ranging from 10 percent to as high as 50 percent at certain locations.

To help manage crowd flow, the administration has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to 14 major airports. These agents are assisting with non-screening responsibilities such as managing lines and directing passengers.

Several major airports are experiencing severe disruptions. At George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, wait times have surpassed four hours alongside significant staffing gaps. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has seen lines extend beyond terminal buildings. In New York, both JFK and LaGuardia are dealing with nearly 30 percent absenteeism, compounded by recent weather issues. Miami International Airport continues to face heavy congestion and unpredictable screening delays, while Philadelphia International Airport is navigating a combination of staffing shortages and weather-related setbacks.

With no resolution in sight on Capitol Hill, travelers are being advised to prepare for extended delays as the situation continues to unfold.