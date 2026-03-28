UMG has filed a new appellate brief pushing to keep the dismissal of Drake’s defamation lawsuit tied to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

In the 83 page filing submitted March 27, UMG argues that Drake’s effort to revive the case is “astoundingly hypocritical” and “illogical,” claiming the rapper is attempting to “turn the law upside down” after losing a high profile rap feud.

The label is backing an October 2025 decision by U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, who dismissed the original lawsuit. UMG maintains that Lamar’s lyrics, including references labeling Drake a pedophile, fall under protected opinion within the context of a “heated rap battle,” and therefore cannot be treated as defamation.

📣Update – UMG Recordings has filed its response to Drake’s appeal of the 2025 defamation lawsuit dismissal. In the brief, UMG maintains that the lower court correctly dismissed the case, arguing that the lyrics in "Not Like Us" are protected opinion within the context of a rap… — The OVO Docket (@OVODocket) March 27, 2026

Drake’s legal team previously challenged that ruling in January 2026 with a 117 page appeal. In their argument, they claim the lower court’s reasoning creates a “dangerous categorical rule” that could allow defamatory statements to be shielded simply because they appear in a rap song.

Drake’s legal team will file their final reply to UMG Recordings’ response on April 17, 2026.



After this, the Court may schedule oral argument where the attorneys present their case in person. If no oral argument is scheduled, the case will be submitted to a panel of judges for… — The OVO Docket (@OVODocket) March 27, 2026

At the center of the dispute is the phrase “certified pedophile,” which Drake argues carries a specific and provable meaning, making it a factual claim rather than artistic exaggeration.

The appeal also revisits broader accusations against UMG, alleging the company used “deceptive business practices” to elevate the track’s performance. Those claims include suggestions of radio payola and artificially inflated streaming numbers through bots.

The case now moves deeper into the appellate process. Drake’s team filed its opening brief on January 21, and UMG’s response was due March 27. A final reply from Drake’s attorneys is expected by April 17, 2026.

Following that, the court may choose to schedule oral arguments where both sides present their positions in person. If no hearing is set, a panel of judges will review the written submissions and issue a decision.

The outcome could carry broader implications for how courts interpret lyrical content in rap and whether artistic expression can shield artists and labels from defamation claims.