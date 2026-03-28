Ye, has officially revealed his long-awaited album Bully, delivering the project through a livestream event before pulling back earlier statements about its use of artificial intelligence.

BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI pic.twitter.com/LJFUAczgSl — ye (@kanyewest) March 25, 2026

The album debuted Friday, March 27 via YouTube in a late-night stream. At the time of release, the project had not appeared on major streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music, leaving fans to access it through the limited broadcast.

Ye first hinted at Bully in September 2024, shortly after the release of his previous album Vultures 2. In the months since, he previewed tracks including “Preacher Man” and “Beauty and the Beast” through Instagram clips and live performances, building anticipation around the project.

The YouTube presentation featured more than just music. Accompanying the album was a black-and-white short film also titled Bully, directed by Ye. The visual stars his son Saint and centers on a stylized boxing narrative, with the young figure defending himself against multiple opponents inside the ring.

Shortly after the stream concluded, the video was removed from public view and made unlisted, meaning it is no longer easily accessible without a direct link.

The album includes contributions from Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ceelo Green. Ye continues his signature approach to production by incorporating and reshaping classic recordings. Among the sampled material, The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love” appears within the track “I Can’t Wait,” while elements of Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Close To You” are woven into “White Lines,” which features Andre Troutman.

The rollout arrives amid renewed scrutiny over Ye’s creative process, particularly following his earlier suggestion that artificial intelligence played a significant role in the album’s development, a claim he has since softened.

With Bully now introduced through an unconventional release strategy, questions remain about when or if the album will receive a wider distribution across streaming platforms.