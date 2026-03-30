Cam’ron Reveals His Pink Fur is at Drake’s In-House Museum

Drake is really building a Hip-Hop museum in his home, The Embassy. Cam’ron appeared on The Danza Project and revealed Iceman has his infamous pink fur inside his crib in Toronto.

“Drake has it in his museum, but if I need it, I could get it,” Cam’ron said “He got a couple of my jackets… I told him my stuff just be collecting dust in the crib.”

He added, “I rather the people come through to his house and see it than it just sit in my closet.”

The pink fur is the latest item we have learned Drake owns. Others include items from Tupac and Pharrell.