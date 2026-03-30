Cam’ron has no issue with where one of his most recognizable fashion pieces ended up.

During a recent appearance on The Danza Project podcast, the Harlem rapper addressed the status of his pink fur jacket, which had previously been worn by Drake. Rather than expecting it back, Cam made it clear he is comfortable with where it lives now.

“Nah, Drake has it in his museum,” he remarked. “But if I need it, I can get it. He got a couple of my jackets. I told him my s**ts just be collecting dust in the crib. He got a museum in his crib, so he got it in his museum. I told him it’ll be on standby if I need it. But I’d rather the people come through to his house and see it” Cam explained.

Cam’ron went further, explaining that the pink fur jacket has taken on a life of its own over time.

“The thing about the pink fur, I have three of them… That pink fur became its own person,” he continued. “Like, it’s times when nas want the fur without me. Right now, the museum in the Bronx is actually [asking]. [I might] give one of them to them for the Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx… Drake got [another jacket]. He used both my jackets at the shows, and then they left. But we talked about, not on no stealing st. I’d rather them s*ts be in his museum than just sitting in my closet.”

Drake later acknowledged the comments publicly, showing appreciation for Cam’ron and his influence. He referred to the Dipset rapper as his “brother and our idol” in response to the viral clip.

The conversation also revived a long-standing question about why the two artists never recorded music together. Cam previously addressed the topic on his show Talk With Flee, offering a straightforward explanation.

“I have no idea,” said Cam. “I never really asked Drake to do a song, to be honest with you. That’s a great question. You have to ask everyone in Dipset.”

While a collaboration never materialized, the mutual respect between the two remains clear.