New questions have surfaced surrounding the final hours of Lil Poppa after a message shared online claimed that the rapper’s personal belongings went missing the same day he died.

The statement, posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 29, 2026, was shared by the mother of his child and asks the public for help in locating the items and clarifying what happened during a chaotic period following his passing.

“We are asking for the public’s help and attention regarding something very important to us,” the message begins, framing the situation as a plea for awareness and accountability.

According to the post, Lil Poppa had placed valuable jewelry inside a designer bag shortly before the incident. “On the day of Lil Poppa’s passing, he had his jewelry secured in his Goyard bag. On that day, the jewelry and the bag has gone missing – and the family still has NO answers.”

The missing bag, identified as a product from the luxury brand Goyard, has become a central focus for the family as they attempt to piece together the events of that day.

The statement also identifies a specific area tied to the situation. According to the post, the incident occurred in the parking lot of a Hilton property near Interstate 285 and Virginia Avenue in Atlanta. By sharing the location, the family appears to be urging anyone who may have been nearby to come forward with information.

Efforts to get answers through official channels have so far come up short. The message notes that relatives reached out to the Hapeville Police Department and South Metro Towing on Moreland Avenue, but say they have received “no clear information or resolution.”

The statement closes with a direct appeal for clarity and support. “We are simply seeking the truth and accountability,” the message states, while encouraging others to share the information in hopes of uncovering what happened to the missing items.