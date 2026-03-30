As the global anticipation for Antoine Fuqua’s MICHAEL reaches a fever pitch, New York City is getting an exclusive, first-hand look at the visual world of the King of Pop. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 24, 2026, a groundbreaking immersive art gallery is taking over Manhattan, offering fans a rare bridge between the historical legacy of Michael Jackson and its upcoming cinematic portrayal.

The will transform NoHo for three days, featuring curated imagery, film props, and a deep dive into the production that stars Jaafar Jackson in the title role.

What to Expect: Art, Props, and Production

While many details are being kept under wraps to maintain the surprise, the exhibition is focused squarely on the film’s meticulous production and the artistry of the man himself.

Cinematic Artifacts: Attendees can expect a firsthand look at authentic props used during the filming of the biopic, providing a tactile connection to the sets and costumes that recreate Jackson’s most iconic eras.

Attendees can expect a firsthand look at authentic props used during the filming of the biopic, providing a tactile connection to the sets and costumes that recreate Jackson’s most iconic eras. Curated Visuals: The gallery will showcase specific production details and curated imagery that hasn’t been featured in the trailers, giving visitors an “insider” look at the film’s aesthetic.

The gallery will showcase specific production details and curated imagery that hasn’t been featured in the trailers, giving visitors an “insider” look at the film’s aesthetic. Custom Art: Renowned artist Dimithry Victor will debut a custom piece specifically inspired by Jackson’s biggest hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.”

The Road to the Big Screen

The pop-up serves as the definitive pre-release event before the movie officially opens worldwide. MICHAEL aims to provide an intimate look at the rise of the most celebrated entertainer of all time, exploring the artistry and dedication required to step into his uncle’s shoes.

Director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King have emphasized that every movement and gesture in the film was treated with rigorous precision—a standard that this gallery intends to reflect through its exhibit.

Event Details: How to Visit

The pop-up is open to the public on a Given the massive global interest and the central location, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Location: 620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012 (NoHo)

620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012 (NoHo) Dates & Hours: Friday, April 3: 11 AM – 7 PM Saturday, April 4: 11 AM – 7 PM Sunday, April 5: 11 AM – 4 PM



This is the closest fans can get to the production before the film’s Early Access IMAX screenings begin on April 22nd.