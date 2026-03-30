Asbestos still sits in many UK buildings. Work can disturb it. Fibres can spread. The law sets clear duties to prevent exposure. This article explains who must do what, and what “good control” looks like in day-to-day work.

What “Asbestos Compliance” Means in UK Law

Asbestos compliance means meeting legal duties that prevent exposure to asbestos fibres, protect anyone who may be affected by work, and keep proof that the right controls were in place.

Most UK asbestos duties sit under the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012, with supporting duties under health and safety law, and practical guidance published by the HSE to explain how dutyholders can meet those duties.

Legal duty usually sits with the person or organisation that controls maintenance or repair of non-domestic premises, and with employers whose work can disturb asbestos, meaning more than one party can hold duties at the same time.

The duty to manage asbestos in non-domestic premises

The duty to manage requires a planned approach to finding asbestos, recording it, controlling risk, and keeping information current so that work does not disturb asbestos by accident.

Identify where asbestos may be present

The dutyholder must assume asbestos may be present in many buildings built or refurbished before 2000, and use building knowledge to decide where checks and surveys are needed.

Carry out an asbestos survey

A suitable survey must be arranged when needed, using competent people, so that decisions on maintenance, refurbishment, or demolition are based on reliable findings.

Keep an asbestos register and site plans

A record must be kept of known or presumed asbestos-containing materials, their location and condition, and any limits on access or work.

Produce and maintain an asbestos management plan

A written plan should set out who does what, what controls are in place, how actions will be tracked, and when the plan will be reviewed.

Share asbestos information with anyone at risk

Information from the register and plan must be shared with staff and contractors before work starts so that no one drills, cuts, sands, or removes materials without controls.

Monitor ACM condition and review controls

Asbestos-containing materials must be checked at set intervals, with controls updated when condition changes, work patterns change, or new information appears.

Anyone who may disturb asbestos during normal work needs asbestos awareness training, while higher-risk tasks need job-specific training, competent supervision, and, for some work, licensed contractors.

Managing contractors and procurement controls

Asbestos risk often rises when multiple trades work on site. Dutyholders and clients must set controls before procurement, then keep control once work starts.

Set a clear scope before tender

The scope should state where asbestos information sits, what work is planned, and what must not be disturbed. If the scope is vague, contractors may price for speed not control.

Pre-qualify competence and systems

Checks should confirm that contractors can plan asbestos-safe work, use trained staff, and follow site rules. It should also confirm how they control subcontractors.

Facilities teams should make training part of contractor selection and site control. Short modules from facilities management courses can support better checks on competence, permits, and supervision so asbestos controls stay in place during routine maintenance and small works.

Share asbestos information before work starts

Contractors should receive the asbestos register, survey findings, and any site restrictions at the quoting stage where possible, and again before mobilisation.

Use permits and controls for intrusive work

Permits to work help control tasks that break into fabric, such as drilling, cutting, or ceiling access. The permit should link to the asbestos register, survey data, and method statement.

Supervise and stop work when needed

Site supervision should check that controls match the plan. Work should stop at once if suspect material is found, if dust control fails, or if a task changes from the planned method.

Licensed, non-licensed, and notifiable non-licensed work

The law separates asbestos work into categories. Each category sets different controls, and the wrong category can lead to unsafe work and enforcement action.

How work categories are decided

The category depends on the type of asbestos, the condition of the material, and how likely the task is to release fibres. It also depends on how long the task takes and how often the worker does similar work.

When notification is required

Some higher risk non-licensed work must be notified to the relevant enforcing authority. Notification does not make the work safe by itself. It sits alongside planning, competent workers, and site controls.

Medicals, records, and exposure controls

Where the rules require it, workers must have medical surveillance and records must be kept. Controls should also aim to keep exposure as low as reasonably practicable, not just under any limit.

Plan of work and site controls

A written plan should set out the task steps, tools, wetting methods where used, dust controls, and how waste will be handled. It should also state who supervises, who checks, and what triggers a stop.

Air monitoring and clearance where needed

Air monitoring can confirm that controls work, and that an area is safe to re-occupy when the plan calls for it. Where the work needs formal clearance, it must follow the required process.

Record keeping and document control

Documents are part of control. They show what was known, what was planned, and what was done. Poor records often point to poor planning.

Key records include survey reports, the asbestos register, the management plan, risk assessments, method statements, permits, training records, inspection logs, waste records, and any monitoring results. Records should be version-controlled so site teams do not use old documents.

Reporting issues, incidents, and enforcement risk

Asbestos incidents often start with small breakdowns, like missing information, poor supervision, or rushed changes to the scope.

If suspect asbestos is found, work should stop, the area should be made safe, and a competent person should assess what is present and what controls are needed. Dutyholders should also be ready for regulator interest where exposure may have happened, or where controls were missing.

When control fails, harm follows

Asbestos harm does not need drama to happen. A single hole drilled into the wrong board can release fibres. A rushed change to scope can put people at risk.

Legal compliance depends on basic actions done every time. Find asbestos. Record it. Share it. Control work. Check what happens on site. Stop when something looks wrong. Keep proof that the controls were real, not just paperwork.