In a sun-drenched apartment that has served as her spiritual anchor for sixteen years, Sonia Ortiz moves with the calm precision of someone who exists in two worlds at once. A New York City resident for over two decades, Ortiz has spent the better part of her life translating the whispers of the spirit realm into actionable guidance for hundreds of clients worldwide.

Her journey began at the age of 14 in Miami, under the watchful eye of her teacher, Margot. Today, as a seasoned practitioner of Tarot and Spiritualism, Ortiz represents a vital link in a chain of female healers that stretches back to her great-grandmother Mercedes, a renowned healer in a small Cuban village.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, The Source sat down with Sonia to discuss the sacred oral traditions of women, the “insane” spiritual energy of Manhattan, and why our grandmothers remain our greatest supernatural allies.

A Lineage of Magic

The Source: You began your journey in Miami at the age of 14 under the guidance of your teacher, Margot. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, how do you view the importance of mentorship between women in preserving and passing down spiritual traditions?

Sonia Ortiz: Oral tradition is very important to me. It is how most of the magic I have learned has been passed down. I have such a deep respect for those women who came before me like Margot and my great-grandmother Mercedes. I think it is so important to pass down these spiritual traditions because they are what truly connect us to spirit and nature. Without them, we dwindle away into a mass of ego and materialism.

Your practice involves a deep connection with both your ancestors and those of your clients. In the context of women’s history, how do you feel connecting with female ancestral lineages helps women today reclaim their personal power?

Sonia: I always say that our grandmothers are the number one source to go to with any request! Those female spirits—some practices refer to them as egguns—stick around this realm to help you because the relationship continues after they’ve crossed over. Connecting with them, thanking them, and offering them coffee or wine can open doors for you while elevating them to a higher place. Our female elders see the opportunities we have now; through prayer and meditation, they help us achieve those things while keeping the family together.

Navigating the Concrete Jungle

Having practiced for over two decades in NYC, how has the city’s energy influenced your style, and how do you help clients find a “spiritual escape” in such a fast-paced environment?

Sonia: Living in NYC, I’ve had to learn how to level up, move fast, and be resourceful. The energy and history here is a lot—I feel at least one to five spirits depending on what side of Manhattan I’m in. My own building definitely has some insane spiritual activity! To stay grounded for everything New York brings, I rely on Transcendental Meditation, Muay Thai, and yoga. I need those physical practices to stay focused and rested for my clients.

You’ve expanded to hundreds of clients worldwide. What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from a student to a mentor?

Sonia: OMG, I feel like I will always be a student! I learn from peers every day. But guiding others makes me feel so fulfilled as a human and as a spirit. Building community with clients in Europe, Asia, and Palestine has meant the world to me. I would have never thought I would have such a global reach.

The Core of Healing

What is the core message of healing you hope to leave with the women who seek your guidance during this special month?

Sonia: The main message is this: no matter what you believe in, remember we are energy. Energy cannot be created or destroyed; it only changes over time. Talking to that energy and building a relationship with it can work miracles. It gives you the possibility to do the things the women before you could not do. Even if you struggle with “faith,” remember you always have your ancestral lineage to pray to. After all, we are “living temples” of those who came before us.

Consulting the Spirit: Sonia Ortiz is currently available for global tarot readings, spiritual work, and mentorship for those looking to develop their own intuitive abilities.

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