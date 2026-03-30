South Florida Hip Hop icon Luther Campbell aka Luke is speaking out after recent political headlines involving Nick Cannon and Rozonda Thomas aka Chilli, taking issue for their perceived alignment with Donald Trump and MAGA.

That part!

Let the adult in the room speak.



To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth.



What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong.



Now let me be clear — I’m the one who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for free speech. So I respect… pic.twitter.com/f9EUlsOqEz — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 30, 2026

Get this, in a message shared on the Gram, Campbell said the situation “hits different,” pointing to what he views as a disconnect between their political positions and the community that helped elevate their careers. While acknowledging their right to express their views, he made clear he disagrees with their direction and framed his own focus around advocating for his community.

In case you missed it, Campbell, who is also running for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, centered his criticism on what he described as a missed opportunity to prioritize issues like reparations and empowerment rather than aligning with opposing political interests.

The backlash follows renewed scrutiny around Chilli after reports tied her to pro Trump fundraising activity. Records from the Federal Election Commission showed multiple donations in 2024 totaling about $1,000 to Republican aligned groups, including WinRed and the Trump National Committee JFC. Online criticism intensified after fans pointed to a repost on her social media account promoting a widely debunked claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama. Although Chilli addressed the situation, some critics remained unconvinced, citing the number of donations and her online activity.

For the record it looks like Chilli recently unfollowed Trump. Recently.

Cannon also drew attention following comments made on his web show Big Drive, which aired March 27, 2026. During the episode, he openly supported Trump, stating he “fucks with” Trump, and described the former president as “cleaning house” and “doing what he said he was gonna do”. In the same conversation, Cannon echoed claims that Republicans are more supportive of people of color and argued that the Democratic Party is “the party of the KKK” while Republicans “freed the slaves”.

His remarks quickly triggered debate on socials, with critics and historians pushing back on his interpretation of political history, noting it leaves out major ideological shifts that took place during the Civil Rights era.

So let’s be clear after reconstruction there was a real shift where Democrats became more socially conscious and liberal and Republicans, well, you know the rest.

As reactions continue to build, the controversy highlights ongoing divisions around politics, celebrity influence, and accountability within the culture.