Plans for a high-profile showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao appear less certain than previously suggested.

“As of right now, we don't know where the fight is gonna be. The Sphere is one of the places they talked about, so we don't know if it's 100%.”



Floyd Mayweather on possibly fighting Manny Pacquiao at the spear in September.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #Boxing pic.twitter.com/UlNQuMfPwu — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) March 28, 2026

Speaking publicly on Saturday, Mayweather indicated that key details for the September 19 event are still unresolved, including where it will take place. The boxing icon made the remarks while meeting fans during an autograph session at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“We don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at,” Mayweather said. “We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places they talked about. But we don’t know if it’s going to be there.”

“We don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at,” Mayweather said. “We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places they talked about. But we don’t know if it’s going to be there.”

While speculation had pointed to the Sphere as a potential venue, Mayweather made it clear that no final decision has been locked in.

Beyond the location, the nature of the matchup has also shifted. What had been framed in earlier reports as a competitive rematch between two legendary champions will not follow a traditional format.

“And this is not actually a fight,” Mayweather said. “It’s an exhibition.”

That distinction changes expectations around the event, which had drawn attention due to the history between Mayweather and Pacquiao, two of the most recognizable figures of their era. Their previous meeting remains one of the highest-grossing bouts in boxing history.

There had also been discussion that the event could stream on Netflix, signaling continued movement by major digital platforms into live sports. However, with venue and format still in flux, further details about distribution and production remain unclear.

For now, the event is still on the calendar, but the final shape of Mayweather and Pacquiao’s return to the ring is still coming together behind the scenes.