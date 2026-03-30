A brief encounter involving rapper Offset inside a Las Vegas casino has taken over social media after a video captured him refusing a fan’s request for a photo.

Offset gets into it with a fan over a photo request at a casino: “You’re not even that much of a celebrity”



pic.twitter.com/3lnBdqDHUO — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 27, 2026

Always, the footage shows Offset standing at a service counter in a casino lobby when a nearby man begins recording and repeatedly asks for a picture. Offset quickly shuts it down, signaling he is not interested in being filmed or approached in that moment.

“I’m by myself,” Offset says in the video, explaining why he does not want the interaction filmed or his location revealed.

Despite the response, the man continues pushing for a photo while keeping his phone raised. The situation becomes more intense as the fan challenges the rapper directly.

“You ain’t that much of a celebrity,” the man says, repeating the line several times during the confrontation.

Offset does not engage with the insult. Instead, he maintains his stance and reiterates his concern about being alone in a public setting.

For the record, the “fan” was kind of rude. How are you begging for a photo, while disrespecting Offset at the same time? What disrespect? When you say “you’re not that much of a celebrity,” while asking for something, that’s disrespectful.

“I’m by myself,” he repeats, emphasizing that he does not want attention drawn to where he is.

The exchange remains verbal throughout. There is no physical altercation, but the tension rises as both voices grow louder and the camera shakes. The clip cuts off before any resolution is shown.

Comments on the exchange focused on the broader issue of boundaries, with some arguing that public figures are still entitled to privacy, especially when alone.