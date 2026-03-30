Lids has unveiled its first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Simpsons, Major League Baseball, and New Era, merging baseball fandom with pop culture nostalgia.

The collection reimagines MLB headwear by pairing team branding with iconic characters like Homer, Bart, and Maggie. It features five distinct capsules, including a 59FIFTY cap with the show’s signature cloud animation, A-frame styles, and a design inspired by Homer’s “Wonderbat” moment. Another capsule draws from Krusty Burger with teal and cream tones, while team-specific animations add a personalized touch for fans.

Beyond headwear, the collection includes graphic T-shirts showcasing classic Simpsons visuals, including the popular Homer-in-the-bushes meme.

To celebrate the launch, Lids is transforming its 42nd Street flagship in New York City into an immersive Simpsons-themed retail experience, bringing the collaboration to life for fans.