In a city of millions, some of the most profound stories are told in the quietest spaces. Sushi Akira, an intimate 12-seat sanctuary in New York City, is one of those spaces. Founded in 2025 by Chef Nikki Zheng, the restaurant recently made history as the first female-led omakase in the city to be recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Stepping into Sushi Akira, you aren’t just prepared for a meal; you are prepared for an adventure. Each course feels like a journey out of the country, a narrative told through the freshness of the fish and the precision of the pairing. As someone who lives for a great omakase, I was blown away. Chef Nikki’s calm, precise craftsmanship is juxtaposed with a warm, conversational service that feels revolutionary in a field long dominated by men.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, I sat down with Chef Nikki at her counter to discuss her journey from a Tokyo dish pit to the pinnacle of New York’s culinary scene.

Dismantling the “Perception” of Authority

Despite a resume that includes the legendary Masa and Sushi Nakazawa, Nikki’s rise required her to dismantle more than just technical hurdles.

“I don’t think it’s going to be technical. It was perception,” Nikki explains when asked about the barriers to claiming her seat at the head of the counter. “Sushi has a very definite image of authority, right? I didn’t challenge it directly, but I knew I had to earn trust through consistency. When every detail is precise, the question of whether you belong is not going to be questioned.”

That precision was born from humble beginnings. Nikki started as a part-time dishwasher at Quintessence Tokyo. Far from viewing it as a menial start, she credits that time with building the foundation of Sushi Akira. “Starting from that position gave me a very strong sense of structure,” she says. “In my kitchen, everyone is responsible for that same awareness. No matter what role you are playing, you are responsible for the standard I set.”

The Art of Restraint

Nikki famously pivoted from her original gastronomy degree to focus on sushi, a move she describes as a realization of the power of simplicity. “I realized how much precision goes into something that looks very simple. Sushi is very restricted, and within that restraint, there is a lot of depth. That contrast stayed with me. That was the moment I changed my mind.”

However, looking simple is the hardest part. Nikki acknowledges the difficulty of maintaining a perfect pace while asserting authority behind the counter. “You need to pay a lot of attention to every detail,” she notes.

This focus is often tested by skeptics. As a young woman in a traditional field, Nikki often encounters guests who are unsure at first. “Sometimes guests are not really sure when they see me and I look young,” she shares with a smile. “But after a few courses, they change their attention. I can just keep smiling and serving, and then that customer changes their mind.”

Carving a New Path

By simply existing at the highest level, Nikki is intentionally carving out space for the next generation. “I focus on standards, not labels,” she says. “Seeing a female sushi chef is possible, and that already creates space. The fact that it is possible prints a lot of space for the next generation.”

What truly sets Nikki apart is her ability to balance the rigid discipline of sushi with a vulnerability that connects her to her guests. Unlike some omakase experiences that feel cold or overly formal, Nikki engages her audience. “Connection comes from how precisely you respond,” she explains. “I am always adjusting to the guest—their pace, their reactions, their personal preferences.”

A Legacy of Intention

As we wrapped up our conversation, I asked Nikki what she hoped the Sushi Akira legacy would be a decade from now. Her answer was as poised as her knife work.

“I hope it can show that excellence in sushi is defined by intention, not just tradition,” she says. “Authentic authority doesn’t have to speak loud to earn respect. I hope it can be quiet… I’m not trying to stand out; I’m trying to be.”

At Sushi Akira, Nikki Zheng isn’t just “trying” to be—she is successfully redefining what a master of the craft looks like, one precise piece of nigiri at a time.

Check out my experience below!