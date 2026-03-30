On this day in Hip Hop history, March 30, 1993, Onyx, comprised of cousins Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz alongside Sonny Seeza and the late Big DS, unleashed their explosive debut album, Bacdafucup, under the newly formed Rush Associated Labels.

Fueled by the raw, unfiltered energy that would come to define their signature sound, Bacdafucup was primarily produced by Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C., who not only discovered the group but played a key role in shaping their hardcore aesthetic. Additional production came from The Afros’ Kool Tee, Chryskillz, and a young Jeff Harris, all contributing to an album that would become a cornerstone of ’90s East Coast Hip Hop.

With anthems like the riot-inducing “Throw Ya Gunz,” the grimy, horn-driven “Shiftee,” and the crossover smash “Slam,” Onyx brought an aggressive, street-certified presence that was impossible to ignore. The album’s success was undeniable, earning platinum status from the RIAA just seven months after its release and solidifying Onyx as one of the grimiest, most high-energy acts of their era.

Sporting their signature “mad face” logo, bald heads, and all-black everything, Onyx’s rugged, in-your-face style left a lasting imprint on Hip Hop. Many tried to imitate, but none could duplicate the raw intensity they brought to the game. Salute to Fredro, Sticky, and Seeza—and a special RIP to Big DS.