Trump Weighing High-Risk Military Plan to Extract Uranium From Iran

President Trump is reportedly considering a complex military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of highly enriched uranium from Iran, a move that could place U.S. forces inside the country for several days.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the proposed mission would involve teams of American troops entering secured sites, potentially under fire from Iranian air defenses, including missiles and drones. Once on the ground, combat units would establish perimeters, allowing specialized engineers to search for nuclear material while navigating debris, mines, and possible booby traps.

Experts suggest elite special operations teams trained in handling radioactive materials would be required to safely recover the uranium. The material is believed to be stored in dozens of protective cylinders, which would then need to be transferred into secure transport casks.

Logistics remain a major challenge. If no airstrip is accessible, forces may need to construct a temporary landing zone to move equipment and transport the uranium out of the region.