One of the key figures connected to the 2018 killing of XXXTENTACION is now back home after serving five years behind bars, bringing renewed attention to one of Hip Hop’s most high profile murder cases of the past decade.

Robert Allen, who was originally charged alongside three other men in connection with XXXTENTACION’s fatal shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has been released from prison after completing his sentence tied to a plea agreement.

Allen played a pivotal role in the case, ultimately cooperating with prosecutors and testifying against his co-defendants. In 2023, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams were all found guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery for their roles in the killing. Each received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Allen, however, struck a deal with the state, pleading guilty to lesser charges, including second degree murder and armed robbery. In exchange for his cooperation and testimony, he received a reduced sentence of five years, followed by probation.

The case itself dates back to June 18, 2018, when XXXTENTACION was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in what authorities described as a targeted robbery. The 20 year old artist had withdrawn a large sum of cash prior to the incident, which investigators say made him a target.

Allen admitted to being present during the robbery and provided detailed accounts of how the group planned and carried out the attack. His testimony became a cornerstone of the prosecution’s case, helping secure convictions against the other three men.

Now released, Allen’s return to the public has sparked mixed reactions across social media. Some view his cooperation as a necessary step in bringing justice to XXXTENTACION’s family, while others continue to debate the ethics of plea deals in cases involving violent crime.

For fans, the development serves as a reminder of the tragic loss of XXXTENTACION, whose career was cut short at just 20 years old. Despite his controversial past, his influence on a new generation of artists and listeners remains undeniable.

While Allen begins the next chapter of his life under supervision, the broader impact of the case continues to resonate, both as a legal precedent and as a moment that changed the trajectory of modern Hip Hop.