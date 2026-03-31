In a monumental fusion of Wall Street wisdom and NBA royalty, a new charitable era is dawning. This year, the legendary “Power Lunch” is being reimagined as A Seat at the Table, a high-stakes charity auction featuring American business magnate Warren Buffett alongside 4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry and lifestyle entrepreneur Ayesha Curry.

This historic 2026 collaboration marks a passing of the torch and a bridge between generations. For the first time, Buffett—who famously raised over $50 million for charity through his solo lunch auctions—will be joined by the Currys to benefit two powerhouse organizations: GLIDE and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

The Legacy Reimagined

The original charity lunch auction, launched in 2000, grew from a modest $25,000 winning bid into a global philanthropic phenomenon, reaching an all-time high of $19 million in 2022. After a brief hiatus, the 95-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” is returning to the table with a new vision.

“This event is about coming together again—in a new way—with people I admire,” said Warren Buffett. “Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I’m very happy to be part of.”

For Stephen and Ayesha Curry, the auction is an extension of their mission to provide every child in the Bay Area the opportunity to thrive. “We’ve always believed that access can open doors, but what matters most is what you do with it,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

How to Bid: The Details

The auction will be hosted exclusively on eBay, which has helped raise $1.7 billion for nonprofits since 2003.

Bidding Opens: May 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. PDT

May 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. PDT Bidding Closes: May 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. PDT

May 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. PDT The Prize: The winning bidder and up to seven guests will fly to Omaha, Nebraska , for an exclusive lunch with Buffett and the Currys on June 24, 2026 .

The winning bidder and up to seven guests will fly to , for an exclusive lunch with Buffett and the Currys on . The Impact: All proceeds will be split equally between GLIDE (supporting those facing poverty and homelessness) and Eat. Learn. Play. (supporting Oakland students and families).

Impact That Lasts

The funds generated will support GLIDE’s comprehensive social services and Eat. Learn. Play.’s focus on the essential pillars of a child’s future. Dr. Gina Fromer, President and CEO of GLIDE, noted that the collaboration represents “the very best of what’s possible when generosity, leadership, and purpose come together.”

In his personal statement, Buffett hinted that this might be the start of a sustainable new model for the auction, suggesting that if successful, he could entice more “younger partners” to join the cause in the future.

For the winning bidder, it isn’t just a meal—it’s an hour of unprecedented access to three of the most influential figures in modern history, all in the name of transforming the Bay Area community.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)