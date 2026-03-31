Ab-Soul Dubs Himself KRS-Two, Co-Signed by KRS-One

Ab-Soul is going through a rebrand of sorts. He will be going by KRS-Two. And he got the co-sign from KRS-One to do that.

In a video online, Soul is standing with One and Talib Kweli and asks for permission: “Please tell the people that I have your permission and your grace to be KRS-Two.”

“You have the blessing. It’s a burden, a blessing,” KRS-One responded. “The burden is that KRS stands for, ‘Knowledge reigns supreme.’ It is knowledge that leads our lives. It’s awareness that makes us who we are. You have the blessing because you could not be here with me if you wasn’t KRS-Two. My aura rejects those who are not real. You can’t be around me and not be real.”

You can hear it all below.