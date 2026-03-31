Best Goldmaking Professions in WoW The War Within (Season 3)

One of the best ways to make WoW gold in World of Warcraft TWW Season 3 is through professions. The vast difference and versatility of some of the items made or gathered through professions are very valuable to the player base. You can find everything about professions and how to make gold with them in our guide. Alternatively, you can turn to gold purchasing platforms such as this site and buy WoW gold securely and seamlessly.

Gathering Professions

The most reliable and secure way to make WoW gold, especially early in this Season, is with gathering professions. Below you can explore all the gathering professions and what they are doing:

Herbalism

Herbs are primarily used in Alchemy, Cooking, Inscription, and various utility items. Since these provide valuable stats and benefits to players, herbs are always in demand. You can sell them directly on the Auction House or combine them with other professions. Either way, Herbalism can be a consistent source of gold in WoW.

Mining

Ores gathered with Mining are quite essential for Jewelcrafting, Blacksmithing, Engineering, and other professions. You can also mine rare, high-tier ores and gems, which are especially valuable at the start of each WoW season. Mining remains a strong goldmaking option thanks to the constant demand for these materials.

Skinning

Skinning is usually lower in terms of gold income and is less popular among the gathering professions. However, since demand is lower, competition is also reduced. You can use this to your advantage by stacking rare high-tier leathers and hides and selling them when demand is high.

Pros of Gathering Cons of Gathering It’s very easy to access and start, as you don’t need any professions or items to begin gathering. Prices can get inflated if many players are gathering and selling the same materials. WoW gold income is usually high at the start of the season but may drop off for a while afterward. There will always be demand for materials, as the production of consumables and other items is high. Raw materials are cheaper than crafted items, so profit is always lower. Unless you combine Gathering with a crafting profession, your gold income will be limited.

Crafting Professions: High Investment, Higher Reward

If you want to maximize income from crafting professions, you’ll need to invest a lot of WoW gold and effort. Most valuable items require numerous passive points, recipes, and materials. Like Gathering professions, crafting has its upsides and downsides.

Alchemy

Alchemy is by far the best crafting profession for gold in WoW TWW S3. You can craft flasks, potions, and phials. They are quite expensive and always in high demand in WoW. Since Mythic+, Raiding, and PvP are always active, players benefit from the buffs given by flasks and other consumables. Buying the materials and crafting the items yourself ensures a steady income. Alternatively, combining Alchemy with Herbalism can easily double or even triple your earnings in World of Warcraft.

Enchanting

Enchanting is a versatile and unique profession. You can enchant items if you have the necessary materials, or disenchant unwanted gear. Either way, you can earn consistent profit, as players are constantly upgrading their equipment, keeping enchantments in high demand. You can also farm gear and disenchant it for crafting materials, which can be quite valuable.

Jewelcrafting

Creating gems and crafting trinkets is the main focus of Jewelcrafting. You can earn a good amount of WoW gold by crafting the right items, especially during a new season or when item levels increase. If you also have Mining, pairing it with Jewelcrafting can be very profitable, as some special gems can sell for higher prices.

Blacksmithing / Leatherworking / Tailoring

Blacksmithing, Leatherworking, and Tailoring are the main crafting professions. They are used to craft more specific types of items like gear, bags, and some niche items. They can be beneficial to have maxed, since when there is a new content update, people are looking for crafts via these professions. You can also take crafting orders to further boost your income.

Best Profession Combos

Each character can have a maximum of two main professions, which makes Gathering knowledge points and materials more challenging and important. Acquiring the necessary recipes for a specific profession is also essential if you want to earn good gold.

That’s why many players choose two professions that synergize, boosting their gold income even further. Here are the best profession combos and how they work in WoW TWW Season 3:

Combo How it works Herbalism + Alchemy With this combo, you can gather your own materials and craft the most profitable consumables. It removes the middleman from the Auction House or other players, boosting your gold income. Mining + Jewelcrafting You can mine your own materials and craft higher-quality gems, which can be very profitable since you can focus on high-demand stat gems. Obtaining the recipes for the gems that sell for good amount of gold is the key point here. Enchanting + Crafting Profession (Tailoring, Blacksmithing, Leatherworking) You can craft items and sell them, or disenchant and sell the materials. You have a lot of options since you can also create enchants and have a stable income. Skinning + Leatherworking If you’re doing content that involves killing many mobs, this profession combination is ideal. You can gather plenty of leather and either sell it or use it to craft items.

When Prices Spike

The most important part of making gold with professions is knowing when to sell, buy, or craft items in World of Warcraft. Key moments to do this include: