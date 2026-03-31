Bianca Censori has released her self-directed music video for “FATHER,” a collaboration between Ye and Travis Scott. Presented as a short film, the visual is shot in a single continuous take with no cuts, offering a cinematic and immersive experience.
Kanye West’s Bully is available on streaming and a new track named “King” has floated around online. In the song, Ye gives an odd salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Bully album was set to release on March 27, but Hip-Hop awaits. You can hear “KING” below.