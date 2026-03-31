Bianca Censori has released her self-directed music video for “FATHER,” a collaboration between Ye and Travis Scott. Presented as a short film, the visual is shot in a single continuous take with no cuts, offering a cinematic and immersive experience.

Kanye West’s Bully is available on streaming and a new track named “King” has floated around online. In the song, Ye gives an odd salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I brought a white queen to the altar/Couldn’t happen without Martin Luther.” – Kanye West

The Bully album was set to release on March 27, but Hip-Hop awaits. You can hear “KING” below.