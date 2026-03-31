Blac Chyna’s Viral Moment Brings Spotlight to My Butler AL Launch

Blac Chyna’s viral moment quickly drew attention across social media after she attended the official launch celebration for My Butler AL, sparking widespread online conversation around so-called “BBL implants.” The discussion spread across timelines and entertainment feeds, placing added visibility on the celebrity-filled launch event she attended earlier that evening.

The viral moment also led to widespread clarification across social platforms, as many users pointed out that there is no such thing as “BBL implants.” A Brazilian Butt Lift, commonly referred to as a BBL, is a fat transfer procedure, not an implant-based surgery. The online conversation highlighted how misinformation around cosmetic procedures can spread quickly, especially when tied to celebrity discussions.

Before the online buzz took off, the evening itself delivered a high-profile rollout for the new platform. The celebration was hosted by Blac Chyna, Princess Love, Yandy Smith and Quad, drawing a mix of celebrities, influencers and media to support entrepreneur Summer Grays, founder of My Butler AL.

The event marked a major milestone for the platform, which was introduced as a social media space designed to give users more control over their content and conversations without the heavy censorship many creators say they experience on traditional platforms.

Throughout the night, the red carpet remained active as guests arrived and media documented the celebration. DJ Paz opened the night, setting the tone early before DJ Sky High Baby took over and carried the energy through the remainder of the evening. Amina Buddafly delivered a live performance, while Truski and Ranagade PerRana added to the night’s entertainment lineup.

Guests were welcomed with greetings from Hermanas Amigas Tequila and enjoyed catering from Chef Jai, along with open bar service and multiple photo booth activations throughout the venue. Among the featured experiences was a roaming robot photo booth provided by POSE, one of several installations capturing moments across the night.

The celebration also featured curated gift bags sponsored by Rave’s Beauty Bar and Mother Exotics, while Black Cannabis powered a featured weed bar activation. Celebrity roller Ranagade PerRana created a memorable moment for attendees by offering an intimate experience where guests sat, talked and connected while she prepared custom rolls throughout the evening.

As conversation surrounding Blac Chyna’s viral post continued trending online, the added visibility helped place attention on the My Butler AL launch, bringing the new platform into wider digital conversation. My Butler AL is now available for download on the Apple App Store, giving users access to a new social media space designed to support connection, communication and creative freedom.