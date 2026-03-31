Central Cee continues his dominant run with the release of the “Wagwan” video, filmed in the South of France and featured on his new EP All Roads Lead Home. The release follows his milestone achievement as the most decorated winner in MOBO Awards history.

The seven-track EP builds on standout singles “Iceman Freestyle” and “Slaughter,” the latter marking his first collaboration with J Hus. The track has quickly become a fan favorite, showcasing strong chemistry between the two UK heavyweights.

The project’s artwork highlights Central Cee at a Shepherd’s Bush bus stop, symbolizing his West London roots and artistic journey. Blending introspection with sharp lyricism, the EP reflects both personal growth and global ambition.

The release arrives as he continues the Asia leg of his Can’t Rush Greatness tour, maintaining momentum from his chart-topping debut album.