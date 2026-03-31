The Chicago Bulls have moved on from guard Jaden Ivey after a series of public remarks criticizing the NBA’s promotion of Pride Month drew widespread attention.

According to reports, the decision came shortly after Ivey shared statements expressing his religious beliefs and opposition to league messaging around LGBTQ+ inclusion. In those remarks, he framed his stance through his faith, saying he had recently committed his life to Christ.

Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey called out the NBA for celebrating Pride Month 👀👀pic.twitter.com/cMhWkFvGNv — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) March 31, 2026

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’”

“They proclaim it on the billboards, they proclaim it in the streets, unrighteousness.”

Ivey also referenced fellow NBA star Stephen Curry while expanding on his views.

Jaden Ivey on IG Live: "All I'm preaching is about Jesus Christ and they waived me. They say I'm crazy, I'm psycho…God let these things happen for a reason…When I came into the league all I wanted to do was win championships, get millions of bucks, get that next contract, get… pic.twitter.com/WU7Fas23SC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 31, 2026

“He don’t know Jesus… I pray he’s saved in Jesus name… All that stuff isn’t gon matter on Judgement Day. All them rings he got. All them rings LeBron got. All them rings Jordan got… They gon try to stop me, but I’m not. I’ma keep speaking the truth.”

Curry, widely known for being open about his Christian faith, has frequently spoken about the role religion plays in his career and personal life, often referencing scripture and publicly expressing gratitude to God during games.

The Bulls addressed the roster move through head coach Billy Donovan, who pointed to organizational expectations in explaining the decision.

Billy Donovan explains the Bulls cutting Jaden Ivey after the guard posted a homophobic video today.



“Organizationally, there’s certain standards I think we want to have as an organization and live up to those each and every day.” pic.twitter.com/uodtclRUe2 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 30, 2026

“Organizationally, there’s certain standards I think we want to have as an organization and live up to those each and every day.”

The situation quickly sparked conversation across the basketball world, touching on the intersection of personal belief, league initiatives, and team culture. While Ivey indicated he intends to continue speaking openly, the Bulls’ response signals a firm stance on maintaining internal standards amid public controversy.