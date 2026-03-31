Drake Teases New Album While Celebrating Nelly Furtado: ‘ICEMAN Coming Soon’

It’s still Iceman-O’clock. Drake has inducted Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the JUNO Awards telecast. But he also dropped off something for the OVO fans: “ICEMAN coming soon.”

When is soon? That’s the question we have had for months and months.

“What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying”



— Drake via IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/78cMC4fNmY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 3, 2026

For nearly two years, the Toronto rapper has dropped subtle hints about the album through scattered references and cryptic online posts, but he has yet to announce an official release date. The ongoing mystery has fueled speculation among fans and industry watchers alike.

A new rumor circulating online suggested the project could have arrived on March 6. And that date has come and gone. You can see his latest teaser below.