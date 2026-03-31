Ezekiel Lewis has been promoted to CEO and chairman of Epic Records, the parent company of Sony Music Entertainment, the company announced Monday. He will report directly to Rob Stringer.

Lewis steps into the role following the retirement of Sylvia Rhone, who has served as CEO of the label since 2019. A longtime fixture at Epic, Lewis has overseen A&R since 2018 and was named president in 2023, playing a key role in shaping the label’s roster.

Ezekiel Lewis Promoted to CEO at Epic Records https://t.co/RrZR6qOBDW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 30, 2026

During his tenure, he has worked with major artists including Meghan Trainor, 21 Savage, Future, Zara Larsson, and Tyla.

In a statement, Lewis emphasized his artist-first vision, aiming to create an environment where creators are fully supported in a fast-evolving digital landscape. “In a digital-first landscape full of noise and distraction, we have an opportunity to cut through and give creators something rare: a place where they are genuinely seen, supported, and set up to thrive. That is the mission, and I do not take it lightly.”

His appointment also marks a milestone, as he becomes one of the few Black CEOs leading a major label, alongside Tunji Balogun.

Before joining Epic, Lewis held a senior A&R role at Motown Records, working with artists such as Ne-Yo and Erykah Badu.