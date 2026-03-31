The legal saga between FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf has entered a complex new chapter. Just months after a previous settlement was reached regarding allegations of “relentless abuse,” the recording artist has filed a new lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. This time, the focus is on the legality of the nondisclosure agreement (NDA) within their settlement.

The Conflict Over “Safety”

The spark for this latest legal action reportedly came from a December arbitration demand issued by LaBeouf’s legal team. They alleged that Twigs (born Tahliah Barnett) breached their settlement’s NDA during a cover story interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if she felt a sense of safety now that the original lawsuit was behind her, Twigs responded, “No, I wouldn’t say I feel safe.”

LaBeouf’s team sought massive damages for the comment, but the arbitration was later dismissed. However, Twigs is now striking back, claiming the actor is attempting to use the settlement terms to illegally prohibit her from discussing issues of sexual violence or sharing her own experiences of alleged abuse.

Standing Under the STAND Act

Twigs’ new lawsuit, led by attorney Mathew Rosengart, seeks a court order to block LaBeouf from enforcing specific portions of the NDA. The complaint asserts that these restrictions violate California’s STAND Act, which prohibits nondisclosure agreements in cases involving sexual assault, discrimination, and harassment.

While LaBeouf’s lawyers argue the act doesn’t apply because her 2020 lawsuit specifically cited “sexual battery” rather than “sexual assault,” Twigs’ team has labeled that argument “preposterous,” noting that legally, assault is a precondition of battery.

Beyond the Money

Crucially, this new filing does not seek monetary damages. According to the complaint, the case is “about justice and law, not money.”

“Tahliah Barnett files this action to right a wrong, and also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out,” Rosengart wrote. “She seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was.”

The original 2020 lawsuit painted a harrowing picture of the couple’s relationship, which began in 2018. Twigs alleged a “continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse” that escalated to physical violence, including an incident where LaBeouf allegedly strangled her.

As this case moves forward, it stands to set a significant precedent for how NDAs are handled in the wake of the #MeToo movement and whether survivors can be legally silenced after reaching a settlement.