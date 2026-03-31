adidas has revealed the Harden Vol 10 “Marathon” colorway, a special release created with The Marathon Clothing to honor the legacy of Nipsey Hussle.
The sneaker, designed for James Harden, features a bold royal blue palette inspired by Nipsey’s signature color, alongside white accents. Personal touches include a Crenshaw wordmark on the insole and “The Marathon Continues” branding on the heel, reflecting the late artist’s message of perseverance and vision.
Harden is set to debut the shoe on March 31 when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Originally launched in December, the Harden Vol 10 blends performance and lifestyle design, featuring LIGHTBOOST cushioning, multidirectional traction, a conforming cuff, and a molded upper for enhanced comfort and control on the court.
The Harden Vol 10 “Marathon” will retail for $160 and release on April 12, 2026, via adidas platforms and select retailers.